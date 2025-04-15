Mother dedicates business to helping others following traumatic birth and pregnancy loss
Vicki Wilkinson founded Vicki Wilkinson Birth and Baby back in October 2013, following a traumatic first birth experience and a late pregnancy loss.
Vicki admits it was difficult to get her head around what she had experienced, and this transpired into a newfound passion to support other mothers on their journeys.
When asked to describe what she does, Vicki told the Chronicle & Echo: “I offer evidence-based, honest and realistic information so parents can make informed choices.
“I offer antenatal classes, doula support during birth, postnatal support and baby massage, which helps with the continuity of care. Above all else, I hope to make parenting simpler.”
Vicki also volunteers at a breastfeeding group in Blackthorn, which she describes as “hugely rewarding” – particularly at a time when maternity services are stretched. The business owner is pleased to be part of this free and accessible offering.
“Women don’t know where to go or who to talk to,” said Vicki. “I provide them with as much information as I can to make decisions that are right for them. They feel listened to and heard.”
Vicki explained that some families are not seeking clinical support, they may simply need an arm around them and to be told it is valid to feel the way they do.
When asked what her clients like most about her business, Vicki said: “I become part of their families. I’m honest about what to expect and have empathy for what they are experiencing.”
The business owner hopes she makes a positive difference to the county’s community of mothers, particularly in helping them achieve a “confident and empowered” birth no matter what that looks like.
Vicki has spent her whole life in the county, and recently moved back to Northampton after living in Brackley for many years.
She hopes to continue building her business here, as 2025 is already proving to be her busiest year to date. Vicki also looks forward to introducing sleep coaching to her offering this year.
