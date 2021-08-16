Mega Bounce Play Park brings family fun to the Racecourse in Northampton

Adults, children and toddlers had a great time at a huge inflatable play park in Northampton at the weekend.
The Mega Bounce Play Park came to The Racecourse on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.
Visitors were able to slide down the massive 25 foot platform slide, engage in combat on the gladiator duel or duck, weave and climb their way through the 60 foot obstacle course. There was also a variety of bouncy castles, a bungee run, ball pits, space hoppers, fete games and Nerf wars.
