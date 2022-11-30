Meet the Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Hero of the Week – Shout!
Shout! is a community group that highlight community concerns by bringing people together from all sectors of the community to engage in dialogue through the performing arts since 1998.
They have recently received grant from the Margaret Giffen Community Fund to support their project ‘Corby Women, Then and Now’. The project aims to bring together women and girls from Corby Women's Theatre Group and introduce them to young women from Tresham College to explore how women's lives have changed in that time, using the medium of the social documentary plays which the group created between 2002 -2012.
Shout! Director Paula Boulton, said: “The project will celebrate the Corby Women Theatre group’s 20th anniversary whilst also highlighting the needs and disadvantages Corby women and girls still face.”
