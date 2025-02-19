Meet the mother who founded an award-winning business supporting families with children’s sleep

Meet the mother who founded a multi-award-winning business which supports families with their children’s sleep.

Sam Robertson founded Sleep Solutions with Sam in February 2022 and has continued to build her positive reputation as a sleep coach over the past three years.

Sam previously worked in early years education and after having her son in 2019, she wanted the freedom to look after her own child while supporting families with her knowledge.

“Covid hit and a lot of new parents didn’t have the support network I had a year prior,” said Sam. “I wanted to use my skills from working in early years to find a niche.”

As the manager at the site she previously worked at, as well as the special educational needs coordinator (SENCO), Sam soon learned how much of a challenge sleep is for so many families – which inspired the launch of her business.

Though Sam is located in Earls Barton, the majority of her work is delivered virtually and this means she can work with families all over the world.

“The ultimate aim is to support parents in optimising sleep and overcoming challenges,” said Sam. “My passion lies with supporting parents with their knowledge and the challenge of transitions. I help them navigate the journey.”

The families who Sam works with often praise her as “down to earth, relatable and non-judgemental” and like the variety of services on offer – including one-to-one consultations, coaching and courses.

The founder continued: “They feel empowered, confident and in control because of the information I’ve shared with them to tackle sleep. When they come to me, they feel they have tried everything and don’t believe it’s possible.”

Sam was most recently named 2025’s best baby and child sleep coach for the East of England at the SME Business Elite Awards. It was only last year when she was named the best sleep consultant in Northamptonshire by the same award organisers too.

When asked how it feels to have won these awards, Sam said: “It’s amazing. Sleep has such a big impact and from a parent’s point of view, it affects their day-to-day life.”

The business owner explained that families need to work to cover costs, as well as wanting to focus on their career and prioritise their mental health and wellbeing. Sam believes sleep coaching is key to this.

“I can safely say I have supported over 100 families,” said Sam. “I’m proud that I can give something back – something I really love and have been through myself.”

Looking to the rest of 2025, Sam has new courses coming out and hopes to run some in-person connection mornings for local mothers.

For more information on Sleep Solutions with Sam, visit the business’ Instagram page here.