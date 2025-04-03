Meet the cake business founder passionate about organising community events for SEND families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the founder of a cake business who is passionate about organising community events for families with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ama Ofosu launched Joyous Cupcakes in August 2020 after she had been considering starting her own business for some time while she worked in social care.

Baking was something that Ama felt passionately about, having grown up doing it with her aunties and siblings for Christmas time and other family celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was aware I didn’t have the skillset to present cakes that were attractive enough,” Ama told the Chronicle & Echo. “My cakes at my kid’s bake sales were warmly received but they were always the last cake to be bought.

It was in 2023 when the idea of hosting ‘Joyfully Seen’ events for the SEND community came about.

“They were plain at the time. Whoever bought it would tell me the cake was amazing but asked why I wasn’t doing anything else with it. I knew I needed to upgrade myself to produce in a way that was appealing to the eye.”

Ama completed a college course in cake decorating in March 2020 and the pandemic gave her the opportunity to practice her skills before launching the business later in the year.

There are many strands to Joyous Cupcakes, which includes cakes for special occasions, corporate events and weddings, cookies and live demonstrations at different locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bespoke occasion cakes are Ama’s most popular product, but cookie boxes that can be posted all over the UK have been a particular hit in 2025 so far.

Ama Ofosu launched Joyous Cupcakes in August 2020 after she had been considering starting her own business for some time while she worked in social care.

It was in 2023 when the idea of hosting ‘Joyfully Seen’ events for the SEND community came about. Ama described it as a difficult year following the bereavement of a close relative, which saw a shift in where she wanted to go next in life.

The business owner recalls pulling back from her network of support and using the time to reflect on how far she had come.

Following a SEND diagnosis in her family, as well as the aspiration to do something for the community when she launched Joyous Cupcakes, Ama held the first ‘Joyfully Seen’ event last summer – which was a great success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is returning for a second year on May 10 from midday until 2pm at Elim Church, Lodge Way. It is free to attend but donations are welcome.

Ama completed a college course in cake decorating in March 2020 and the pandemic gave her the opportunity to practice her skills before launching the business later in the year.

Joyous Cupcakes is collaborating with Cessa Events, which specialises in event styling and hire equipment. The business will bring the soft play items to keep children entertained and having fun.

There will be buffet style afternoon tea, a play time session for children, and a question and answer session delving into the key theme of ‘so what?’.

“I believe every family can thrive despite their circumstances,” said Ama. “You can still thrive, do well and live your best lives, and we want to spread that message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families no longer need to be in isolation or away from their network. Parents of SEND children need a community. They do an amazing job and we want them to know we see and support them.”

For more information on the upcoming Joyfully Seen event and to secure your free tickets, visit the booking page here.