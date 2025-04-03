Meet the cake business founder passionate about organising community events for SEND families
Ama Ofosu launched Joyous Cupcakes in August 2020 after she had been considering starting her own business for some time while she worked in social care.
Baking was something that Ama felt passionately about, having grown up doing it with her aunties and siblings for Christmas time and other family celebrations.
“I was aware I didn’t have the skillset to present cakes that were attractive enough,” Ama told the Chronicle & Echo. “My cakes at my kid’s bake sales were warmly received but they were always the last cake to be bought.
“They were plain at the time. Whoever bought it would tell me the cake was amazing but asked why I wasn’t doing anything else with it. I knew I needed to upgrade myself to produce in a way that was appealing to the eye.”
Ama completed a college course in cake decorating in March 2020 and the pandemic gave her the opportunity to practice her skills before launching the business later in the year.
There are many strands to Joyous Cupcakes, which includes cakes for special occasions, corporate events and weddings, cookies and live demonstrations at different locations.
Bespoke occasion cakes are Ama’s most popular product, but cookie boxes that can be posted all over the UK have been a particular hit in 2025 so far.
It was in 2023 when the idea of hosting ‘Joyfully Seen’ events for the SEND community came about. Ama described it as a difficult year following the bereavement of a close relative, which saw a shift in where she wanted to go next in life.
The business owner recalls pulling back from her network of support and using the time to reflect on how far she had come.
Following a SEND diagnosis in her family, as well as the aspiration to do something for the community when she launched Joyous Cupcakes, Ama held the first ‘Joyfully Seen’ event last summer – which was a great success.
The event is returning for a second year on May 10 from midday until 2pm at Elim Church, Lodge Way. It is free to attend but donations are welcome.
Joyous Cupcakes is collaborating with Cessa Events, which specialises in event styling and hire equipment. The business will bring the soft play items to keep children entertained and having fun.
There will be buffet style afternoon tea, a play time session for children, and a question and answer session delving into the key theme of ‘so what?’.
“I believe every family can thrive despite their circumstances,” said Ama. “You can still thrive, do well and live your best lives, and we want to spread that message.
“Families no longer need to be in isolation or away from their network. Parents of SEND children need a community. They do an amazing job and we want them to know we see and support them.”
