McDonalds franchisee pays for 120 hours of free football for children under 11 in Northampton

Children can access free football sessions in Northampton in June.

A McDonald's franchisee is paying for four full days of free football for children under 11 in Northampton.

There are four new fun-filled dates taking place at the Northampton Goals, Abbeyfield School, Mereway, Northampton, that will get children between the ages of five and 11 active and playing football again.

The Fun Football sessions will be taking place on the June 6, 13, 20 and 27 between 11am and noon.

Parents can sign up their children for the sessions by visiting the 'fun football' section of the McDonald's website.They have been paid for by Northampton McDonald's franchisee Perry Akhtar. He said: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.