Married couple emotional at reaching third of fundraiser target for IVF treatment abroad

A married couple from Northampton are emotional about the support they have received towards their IVF treatment fundraiser, which has seen them reach a third of their target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This journey began for Kayleigh when she was just 15 years old and had not been having periods. Following tests, she was diagnosed with Turner’s Syndrome – which Kayleigh describes as having imperfect chromosomes that do not work properly.

At 16 years old, Kayleigh had an ultrasound scan that revealed there was nothing in her ovaries and she was told she would never have children naturally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew it was going to be a different path but I didn’t think much of it as I was 16 at the time,” said Kayleigh. “I did my own thing – went to London for acting and Belfast for a musical theatre intensive course.

Kayleigh and Ben Cousins have raised £3,100 of their £10,000 target towards IVF treatment in Greece.

“Towards the end of that I’d given up on any kind of love life until I met Ben online. We have spoken everyday for the past six years.”

It was in October 2023, just before the pair were about to get married, when Kayleigh contacted the doctors as they wanted to scope out the IVF fertility treatment available.

Having been told that she would have to wait a year for a gynaecology appointment, Kayleigh took matters into her own hands at the age of 33 and booked herself in for a referral – which happened in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the process commencing in the months to follow, the couple picked their donor in March last year and their first transfer took place in May.

This journey began for Kayleigh when she was just 15 years old and had not been having periods. Following tests, she was diagnosed with Turner’s Syndrome.

Sadly this transfer, and the three to follow between May 2024 and March 2025, were unsuccessful. One of them was an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured and caused internal bleeding, which resulted in Kayleigh spending three weeks in hospital.

Following the fourth transfer, Kayleigh was involved in a minor car collision and she described how she was “distraught and incredibly stressed out”. Sadly, this transfer also resulted in miscarriage.

Kayleigh says they were “very lucky” with the amount of treatment they received through the NHS, but knew the right decision was to opt for private treatment abroad moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d been following a few people’s journeys on social media and knew it was cheaper abroad, so we started looking into that,” said Kayleigh.

It was in October 2023, just before the pair were about to get married, when they contacted the doctors to scope out the IVF fertility treatment available.

“We knew we would need help but thought it would only be from family. We put up the fundraising page in case other people understood our struggle and were able to donate. We didn’t realise how well it would do.”

Having raised £3,100 of the £10,000 target for their IVF in Greece, Kayleigh continued: “It makes you want to cry, everyone’s generosity. I thought we might get £500 but my uncle made a generous donation and that took us over two-thirds towards the £3,700 we need to start.”

The couple say it “would mean so much” if the Northampton community got behind their fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For something that is so easy for other people, it just isn’t for us,” said Kayleigh. “There’s no relaxing and knowing it will happen – this is our only way.”

For more information and to show your support to Kayleigh and Ben Cousins, visit their online fundraising page here.