Major changes in early years childcare for UK families in Northamptonshire

Beginning April 2024, working families in Northamptonshire with eligible 2-year-olds will have access to 15 hours per week of government-funded childcare during term time. This initiative aims to make crucial nursery education accessible to more families and extend financial support to those with children already in nursery.

From September 2024, the initiative extends to include eligible working parents of children aged 9 months up to 3 years, offering 15 hours of funded childcare per week.

The most expansive change comes in September 2025, when eligible working parents of children aged 9 months and upwards can access 30 hours of free childcare per week, extending the current scheme for three-year-olds.

Nursery Manager, Lauren Freund at Harpole Day Nursery commented, “We are delighted with this enhanced support provided by the government. More families will be able to join us in providing early years care and education, so vital for preparing our town’s children ready for school.”

For more information, visit https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk and utilise the Childcare Calculator at https://www.gov.uk/childcare-calculator.