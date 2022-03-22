Looking for things to do over the Easter holidays? Weston Favell Shopping Centre has some 'Fun Stuff'!

Weston Favell Shopping centre has some 'Fun Stuff' lined up for the Easter holidays!

Join the team for a special Bear Making workshop on Wednesday April 6 and Thursday April 7 from 10am to 2pm.

This Easter, children over three years can make their very own free fluffy friend at the Fun Stuff Factory. Tickets must be pre-booked online for this event. A booking fee of £2 is required to secure your booking but can be put towards the Bear Boutique once you leave. All children are to be accompanied by an adult. Maximum of two children per booking.

Fun Stuff at Weston Favell Shopping Centre

Then the following week children can return with their new fluffy friends on Wednesday 13th April from 10am to 2pm, for a free fun craft activity and create a fuzzy pom pom character with their "bear" hands. A certain marmalade loving, suitcase carrying, Peruvian bear is also coming to the centre. Can you guess who it might be? Stop by the lower mall for a meet and greet on Wednesday April 13 and Saturday April 16 from 10am to 2pm.

The Fun Club will also be open daily for soft play, reading, colouring-in and other games from 10 AM-2 PM each day. The centre does ask that children are not left unattended and to follow the guidance displayed in the area to ensure it is a safe environment to play in. If you’re thinking of popping down, keep an eye out for some grizzly friends hiding around the centre. Complete the trail sheet and return to the Fun Club to claim a tasty treat!

Weston Favell’s Marketing Manager, Zoë Butler, said “We cannot wait for our Easter activities this April! These plans have been in the pipeline for some time, so we hope the local children enjoy what we have lined up.”