Long Buckby Scouts saddle up to cycle more than 3,000 miles to help Ukrainian children

Children in Long Buckby got on their bikes and cycled the equivalent of a journey to Kyiv and back to help families hit by the war in Ukraine.

More than 100 Long Buckby Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and their Leaders joined to cycle over 3,000 miles to raise vital funds for Save the Children’s Ukraine fund.

Cheered on by parents and united by a desire to help the families of Ukraine, the children aged between six and 18 braved heavy rain to cycle a combined total of 475 laps of Pitsford Reservoir.

They smashed their fundraising target by taking part in last Saturday’s ride.

Cub Leader Sally-Ann Walden said: “I am so very proud of every one of the children who took part.

"There were times when I worried that the task was too big for us, but every one of them rose to the challenge and rode their hearts out. Each one of them can hold their heads high knowing they have made a difference.”

Scout Leader Craig Morran said every cyclist who took part should be proud.

He said: “The weather was against us all the way but that did not stop our Scouting family coming together with incredible determination and smile after smile to raise over £2,800 to support Ukrainian families.

"Our target was £1,000 and 3,300 miles and we exceeded both; I could not be any prouder.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/long-buckby-scouts-cycle-ride-for-ukraine

