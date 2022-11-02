‘Dai and the Arrival of Diego from Patagonia’, is the second children’s book from local Moulton man David Hale. This follows the good reception to his first book ‘Dai and the Missing Baby Crocodile’, published by Pegasus books from Cambridge in 2021. The books are beautifully and colourfully illustrated by Cheshire based illustrator Nicholas Child.

These are ideal for adults to read to younger children, and for six to nine-year-olds to read themselves.

The original ideas for the stories come from David’s childhood days in Wales and from his daughter Jenny (now in her 30’s) wanting fresh bedtime stories from her dad when she was little!

David Hale and his daughter Jenny holding the new book 'Dai and the Arrival of Diego from Patagonia'.

Set in Wales the book follows two families the Wood’s and the Jones’, and their interesting collection of animals, especially Gareth the Goat who pops ups everywhere and anywhere!

This Diego book is another case of mistaken identity. The great El Vento is due to arrive from Argentina for the Welsh Grand National, but the wrong animal shows up.

David’s granddaughter Evie who is 5 years old now appears in the latest story and the mysterious Dai becomes very good at Barbeques! Her Uncle Mike even becomes a donkey trainer.

All of which make an enjoyable and funny read for children and adults alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David and his team were recently involved in the lovely Moulton Village Literary Festival and appeared at schools and other events throughout the year.