Lingotot launches in Northampton! Entrepreneur Lucy Peach launches fun and interactive classes for children

Hi Lucy! Let’s jump straight in with a business question, what languages will you be bringing to children in Northampton?

Lingotot Northampton will be bringing French and German sessions to children in our local area. I’m also a specialist in teaching English as a foreign language (ESL) so I’m keen to set up some specific classes for that too. Classes are ready to book now and we have our FREE launch party on 22nd April and we'd love to see you all there!

Tell us a little more about yourself

Lucy Peach, owner of Lingotot Northampton

I studied French and German at the University of Leeds and have worked in the translation industry for a number of years. As well as languages, I love dancing, baking (not always successfully!) and playing board games.

Why did you decide to found your own Lingotot business?

I previously taught languages in secondary schools but I really believe in the benefits of introducing children to languages from a much younger age. I'm passionate about helping others to develop a lifelong love of languages by making learning fun. Lingotot is a proven method that has been very successful in many parts of the country so I'm looking forward to building the brand in Northampton.

What are you most excited about?

I'm excited about trying out the different strands of Lingotot with the people of Northampton but mostly, I can't wait to get the parachute out!