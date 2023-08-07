Lilycuddles is turning 1: A Milestone for your beloved Baby Store

With hearts full of gratitude and excitement, the team at lilycuddles are thrilled to invite all parents, parents-to-be, and their friends and families to join us in celebrating the 1st anniversary of lilycuddles baby store.

Lilycuddles Baby Store was established with a vision to provide parents with the best products and services, ensuring a happy and comfortable journey through parenthood. From top-quality baby gear to delightful toys and accessories.

The past year has been nothing short of magical. We’ve hosted successful seasonal events where we’ve seen countless smiles, adorable baby giggles, and the unwavering support of our community.

A look into our modern showroom

As we reflect on the past year, we are reminded of the countless cuddles, sleepless nights, and precious milestones that parents have shared with their little darlings. Their trust in us has been the cornerstone of our journey, and we promise to continue providing top-notch service and support to make the parental journey a joyous and stress-free experience.

Our 1st anniversary event is a two day event that promises to be full of fun, excitement, and exclusive offers for all attendees. Whether you are a new parent seeking the finest products for your little bundle of joy or an expectant parent early preparing for the arrival of your precious one, our anniversary event is not to be missed.

What to expect?:

1. Incredible Discounts: Enjoy massive discounts on a wide range of baby products, from strollers and car seats to adorable clothing and essential baby care items

2. Giveaway (Raffle): Participate in our anniversary giveaway raffle for a chance to win fabulous prizes, including a luxury baby carrier, gift vouchers, and more!

3. Interactive Workshops: Learn valuable parenting tips from seasoned experts during our interactive workshops. Topics will include baby sleep routines and Post Natal Care

4. Product Demonstration by Brand Representatives: All our brands will have their representatives on ground to provide advice, support, and full demonstration of your product of interest

5. Sensory and Fun Activities: Watch your little ones light up with joy as they experience and engage in exciting activities designed just for them

6. Complimentary Snacks and Beverages: Savor delicious snacks and refreshments as you mingle with fellow parents and members of the Lilycuddles family

Event Details:

Date: 2nd and 3rd September 2023

Time: 10:30am – 17:30pm Daily

Venue: Lilycuddles Baby Store, Unit 5 Faraday Court, Park Farm Industrial Estate, Wellingborough, NN8 6XY

Get the best out of the event:

To allow us get the best out of the event for you, register and confirm your attendance at the event using the confirm your attendance link below. Be sure to mark your calendars for your chosen date.

For more information and updates, follow us on our social media pages:

Instagram: @lilycuddlesuk

Facebook: lilycuddles

Thread: @lilycuddlesuk