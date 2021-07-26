Library service steps up to help summer camp ran by Northampton youth club for asylum-seeking children

LibraryPlus has provided Learn 2 Live youth group with a load of resources for its summer camp

Northamptonshire s library service has come to the aid of a summer camp ran by a youth club for asylum-seeking children in Northampton.

The Learn 2 Live (L2L) youth group is catering for more than 20 young people and vulnerable families by offering a wide range of activities over the summer.

LibraryPlus has provided a load of resources at short notice, including picture books, materials on good nutrition and well-being and historical artefacts.

Stacey Matthews, from the library service, said: “It is our job to help. We are always delighted to resource summer schemes, particularly this year.

"We need to support our young people and help them recover from the pandemic. I would encourage more schemes to contact us and see if we can help.”

The L2L youth club's summer camp, supported by Northamptonshire Sport and Government funding, will include healthy eating, art, drama, drumming, dance and fitness.

West Northamptonshire councillor for Caste ward, Jamal Alwahabi, added: “I love our library service. They are so responsive and so helpful.

"The resources they are lending L2L will make all the difference to our summer camp.

"We want our young people to have a really good time and learn about healthy food and healthy activities over the summer.

"They will also have lots of books to share. With the rotten time our young people have had over the last 18 months, summer camp is ever more important.”

One of the youths said: “L2L is really important to me. Running a summer camp will be so good for the young people.