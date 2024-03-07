LGBTQ+ Fostering and Adoption Week
Whilst 1 in 5 adoptions in England in 2023 were to same-gender couples, the need for more adoption and fostering applicants is both great and urgent.
Family Adoption Links Northamptonshire is encouraging members of the community to book on to one of their You Can Adopt Information events and find out how they could change the life of a child in care.
Adam and Andy adopted 2 year old Elsie when she was just 10 months old, they had this advice to give - “If it’s something that you really want, do it! It’s the most wonderful, rewarding thing and we are both very happy that we adopted. They added “We do sometimes get looks in the street but you soon forget about it and we have never looked back since welcoming our daughter.”
LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week is led by New Family Social – the UK’s peer-support charity for LGBTQ+ adopters, foster carers and special guardians. When it started in 2012, adoptions in England by same-gender couples stood at 1 in 31 and now in 2023, the proportion is 1 in 5.
You can find out more about the campaign on the facebook page (@familyadoptionlinks or @newfamilysocial).