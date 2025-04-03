In pictures: Six adorable babies born in Northampton in March 2025

As we wave goodbye to March and hello to April, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.
Below are six adorable babies who were born in Northampton in March 2025.
1. Babies born in Northampton in March 2025
Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in March 2025... Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in Northampton in March 2025
Thomas Jack born at 10.29am on March 20, weighing 8lbs 8oz. Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in Northampton in March 2025
Eva born at 2.48am on March 22. Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in Northampton in March 2025
Cody John born at 2.30pm on March 9, weighing 8lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted
