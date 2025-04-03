In pictures: Six adorable babies born in Northampton in March 2025

As we wave goodbye to March and hello to April, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are six adorable babies who were born in Northampton in March 2025.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in March 2025 Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in March 2025... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in March 2025 Thomas Jack born at 10.29am on March 20, weighing 8lbs 8oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in March 2025 Eva born at 2.48am on March 22. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in March 2025 Cody John born at 2.30pm on March 9, weighing 8lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales