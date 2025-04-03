In pictures: Six adorable babies born in Northampton in March 2025

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 09:43 BST
The first signs of spring have made an appearance during the last month, which means the first spring babies have arrived.

As we wave goodbye to March and hello to April, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are six adorable babies who were born in Northampton in March 2025.

Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in March 2025...

Thomas Jack born at 10.29am on March 20, weighing 8lbs 8oz.

Eva born at 2.48am on March 22.

Cody John born at 2.30pm on March 9, weighing 8lbs 5oz.

