A parent-teacher association (PTA) at a Northampton village primary school hosted a circus and fun day event that raised more than £3,500 for a new outdoor classroom.

Cogenhoe Primary School’s PTA turned the village playing fields into a showground on Friday (May 6) for three showings of a travelling circus.

Each show was sold out - thanks to the last few tickets being sold on the day - so a total of around 600 people watched and laughed along to “slapstick and ridiculous humour”.

Children from the school also put a programme together for the show.

As well as the shows, the event also hosted inflatables, a BBQ, a bar, face painting and fairground games, such as hook-a-duck.

One of the organisers, PTA chair and parent Selena Jacobs said: “It was organised by the PTA for the children and the community and it was completely sold out.

“It was a massive effort from the 15 of us on the PTA and the couple of teachers who helped too.

“It was a big village event and the kids loved it.

“It was so lovely to see all the kids laughing and giggling.”

The PTA says the event raised around £3,600, which is more than half of the yearly target they were set in order to build a new outdoor classroom at the school.

Take a look at these pictures of the event and of children enjoying the fun.

