In pictures: Nine very cute babies born in Northampton in September 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
The first of the autumn babies have been welcomed to the world!

As we wave goodbye to September and hello to October, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are nine adorable babies who were born in Northampton in September 2025.

Some of the adorable babies born in September 2025...

1. Babies born in Northampton in September 2025

Some of the adorable babies born in September 2025... Photo: Submitted

Frankie Riley born at 9.09pm on September 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 7oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in September 2025

Frankie Riley born at 9.09pm on September 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 7oz. Photo: Submitted

Zavian Aras Renas born at 10.56am on September 17 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in September 2025

Zavian Aras Renas born at 10.56am on September 17 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz. Photo: Submitted

Isabella born at 12.50pm on September 3 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in September 2025

Isabella born at 12.50pm on September 3 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted

