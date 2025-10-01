In pictures: Nine very cute babies born in Northampton in September 2025

As we wave goodbye to September and hello to October, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.
Below are nine adorable babies who were born in Northampton in September 2025.
Some of the adorable babies born in September 2025... Photo: Submitted
Frankie Riley born at 9.09pm on September 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 7oz. Photo: Submitted
Zavian Aras Renas born at 10.56am on September 17 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz. Photo: Submitted
Isabella born at 12.50pm on September 3 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted