In pictures: Nine very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2025

As we wave goodbye to June and hello to July, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are nine adorable babies who were born in Northampton in June 2025.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2025 Some of the very cute babies born in the town last month...

Babies born in Northampton in June 2025 Reuben-James born at 2.07pm on June 16, in the back of an ambulance, weighing 4lbs 15oz.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2025 Lexi Laura born at 2.31am on June 1 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 4oz.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2025 Ayda Lillian born at 12.12pm on June 5 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 9oz.