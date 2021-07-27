In pictures: Happy couples finally tie the knot in Northampton after restrictions lift
Have you witnessed the happy occasion of wedding post-pandemic?
After more than a year of restrictions and stress on couples waiting to get married, weddings were finally able to get back to some sort of normality last week.
Couples have finally been able to invite as many people as they want to witness they big day and restrictions on seating arrangements were eventually eased on 'Freedom Day'.
As couples have waited more than a year for their big day, many were keen to tie the knot as soon as they could.
Chronicle & Echo asked readers on social media for joyous pictures of weddings across Northampton and we were sent a number of beautiful images.
Below is a collection of photos of couples who have tied the knot since restrictions have eased or have been lifted.
(If you have tied the knot since 'Freedom Day' (July 19), and if you have the copyright for the photo, email pictures and information about your big day to [email protected]).