In pictures: Happy couples finally tie the knot in Northampton after restrictions lift

After more than a year of restrictions and stress on couples waiting to get married, weddings were finally able to get back to some sort of normality last week.

Couples have finally been able to invite as many people as they want to witness they big day and restrictions on seating arrangements were eventually eased on 'Freedom Day'.

As couples have waited more than a year for their big day, many were keen to tie the knot as soon as they could.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers on social media for joyous pictures of weddings across Northampton and we were sent a number of beautiful images.

Below is a collection of photos of couples who have tied the knot since restrictions have eased or have been lifted.

(If you have tied the knot since 'Freedom Day' (July 19), and if you have the copyright for the photo, email pictures and information about your big day to [email protected]).

1. Daniel and Rebecca Ion The due celebrated their special day on July 24 after a postponement from last year at De Vere Staverton estate in Daventry. Buy photo

2. Chris and Amy Culshaw The couple married on June 26. The reception was held at Hill Farm in Brigstock and after a lot of panicking before the event. But it went smoothly, and everyone had an amazing day. Photo: Georgia-Beth photography Buy photo

3. Ian and Zo McKenzie Ian and Zo married at Dodmoor House on July 13. Zo said: "We had the best day ever and felt like Covid didn’t exist." Buy photo

4. Luke and Lois Milton-White The couple tied the knot at Delapre Abbey on July 23 and even invited their pooches for the photos. Buy photo