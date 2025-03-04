In pictures: Four very cute babies born in Northampton in February 2025

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are four adorable babies who were born in Northampton in February 2025.
1. Babies born in Northampton in February 2025
Some of the adorable newborns who will call Northampton their home... Photo: Submitted
Emie Jayne born at 3.15pm on February 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Photo: Submitted
Joey Robert born at 10.51am on February 13 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted
Cleo Domini Cherish born at 5.29pm on February 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted
