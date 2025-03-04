In pictures: Four very cute babies born in Northampton in February 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:15 BST
As we wave goodbye to February and hello to March, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are four adorable babies who were born in Northampton in February 2025.

Some of the adorable newborns who will call Northampton their home...

1. Babies born in Northampton in February 2025

Some of the adorable newborns who will call Northampton their home... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Emie Jayne born at 3.15pm on February 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 12oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in February 2025

Emie Jayne born at 3.15pm on February 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Joey Robert born at 10.51am on February 13 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 1oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in February 2025

Joey Robert born at 10.51am on February 13 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cleo Domini Cherish born at 5.29pm on February 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 1oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in February 2025

Cleo Domini Cherish born at 5.29pm on February 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice