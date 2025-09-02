In pictures: Five very cute babies born in Northampton in August 2025

As we wave goodbye to August and hello to September, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are five adorable babies who were born in Northampton in August 2025.

Cruz Matthew born at 7.26am on August 28 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz.

Luca Michael born at 5pm on August 4 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 11oz.

Jaxon Pierre born at 6.37pm on August 22 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 4oz.