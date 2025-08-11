IN PICTURES: Community group for fathers with SEND children celebrates decade of positive impact

A community group for fathers and male carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) celebrated a decade of having a positive impact.

SENDS 4 Dad was founded by Paul Meadows and the group has continued to push the important message that it is society that disables SEND children, and they need to be taught to appreciate themselves.

By providing fathers with tips, advice and a supportive network of people with similar experiences, it has allowed some families to stay together and improved men’s mental health.

More fathers and male carers continue to join, form close bonds, and find comfort in the fact they know what each other are going through.

On Sunday August 10, SENDS 4 Dad hosted an event to bring dads, male carers and their families together to mark the milestone – as well as those who have supported them along the way, particularly with funding.

The Picturedrome celebration was music-themed and many of the dads chose to go in wild outfits as Paul predicted.

When asked how it feels to reach this momentous milestone, Paul previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s absolutely amazing how much the group has grown and I’m still only scratching the surface.

“If there was more investment, we could reach more people. We’re not reaching everyone and there’s still people who haven’t heard about us.”

The need for SENDS 4 Dad is only increasing, and Paul remains proud that the group was recently invited to parliament to raise awareness of the “invisible crisis” they face.

Take a look at these pictures from SENDS 4 Dad’s 10 year celebration event…

SENDS 4 Dad celebrated its momentous milestone by bringing the community together

SENDS 4 Dad celebrated its momentous milestone by bringing the community together

SENDS 4 Dad celebrated its momentous milestone by bringing the community together

SENDS 4 Dad celebrated its momentous milestone by bringing the community together

