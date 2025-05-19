IN PICTURES: Bereaved father organised football match and fun day in aid of baby loss charity

Tristan Heard, who was part of the original Sands United football team set up back in 2018, was proud to host this event at Fernie Fields on Saturday (May 17).

The football match featured a number of special guests and all money raised will be donated to Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal deaths charity.

Sands United was set up for and by bereaved fathers in Northamptonshire as a way to receive support through a mutual love of football.

Tristan explained that when families experience child loss, the emotional wellbeing of fathers is often overlooked as they are seen as having to be the strong ones.

The team began with around 18 players who had each experienced child loss or had a connection to the Sands charity, and there are now more than 40 similar teams across the country.

“This was the first team of its kind and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done,” Tristan previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’ve helped other dads all around the country to support each other through their love of football.”

As the group recognises that not all bereaved fathers may be interested in football, they are looking at ways to create social environments centred around different sports and interests – but with the same level of support and community.

“It gives us a platform to share our experiences and everyone’s story is different,” said Tristan, who was impacted by baby loss in 2003.

“It allows us to open up, see other dads could relate and it was apparent that all our feelings were natural. There’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Tristan is no stranger to fundraisers, as he walked 100 kilometres in a month and completed a 24-hour live stream in aid of Sands previously.

Taking inspiration from Soccer Aid, Tristan began planning this event in September 2023 and hopes everyone enjoyed the day for a worthy cause.

Take a look at these 26 photos from the charity football match and family fun day in aid of Sands…

1 . This weekend’s charity football match and family fun day All money raised will be donated to Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal deaths charity. Organiser Tristan Heard was personally impacted by baby loss in 2003. Photo: Tracey Selmes Photo Sales

