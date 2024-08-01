In pictures: 19 very cute babies born in July 2024 in Northampton

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 19 cute babies who were born in Northampton in July 2024.
1. Babies born in July 2024 in Northampton
Some of the adorable babies born last month... Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in July 2024 in Northampton
Ciarán Martin Joseph born at 2.40pm on July 29 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lb 2oz. Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in July 2024 in Northampton
Clayton Frank born at 4.41pm on July 2 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lb 9oz. Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in July 2024 in Northampton
River-Rose born at 4.47pm on July 30 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 14oz. Photo: Submitted
