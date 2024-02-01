News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: 17 very cute babies born in Northampton and beyond in January 2024

These families are starting the new year with an adorable new addition
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:37 GMT

As the month draws to a close, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate almost a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 17 cute babies who were born in Northampton in January 2024.

Some of the adorable babies born this month...

1. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Some of the adorable babies born this month... Photo: Submitted

Heverett Justin born on January 1 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Heverett Justin born on January 1 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted

Leon born on January 10 at 1.43am, weighing 5lbs 12oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Leon born on January 10 at 1.43am, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Photo: Submitted

Otis born at 9.32am on January 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 2oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Otis born at 9.32am on January 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 2oz. Photo: Submitted

