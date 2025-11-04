Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025

In pictures: 15 adorable babies born in Northampton in October 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:51 GMT
New additions to welcome to the world!

As we wave goodbye to October and hello to November, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 15 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in October 2025.

Some of the babies born in October 2025 in Northampton...

1. Babies born in Northampton in October 2025

Some of the babies born in October 2025 in Northampton... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Amaryllis Selene born at 4.44am on October 15 at Northampton General Hospital, 7lbs 2oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in October 2025

Amaryllis Selene born at 4.44am on October 15 at Northampton General Hospital, 7lbs 2oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Casper born at 4.32am on October 2 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5bs 5oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in October 2025

Casper born at 4.32am on October 2 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5bs 5oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Theodore Oliver born at 8.46am on October 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 8oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in October 2025

Theodore Oliver born at 8.46am on October 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 8oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice