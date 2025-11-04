In pictures: 15 adorable babies born in Northampton in October 2025

As we wave goodbye to October and hello to November, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 15 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in October 2025.

Babies born in Northampton in October 2025 Some of the babies born in October 2025 in Northampton...

Babies born in Northampton in October 2025 Amaryllis Selene born at 4.44am on October 15 at Northampton General Hospital, 7lbs 2oz.

Babies born in Northampton in October 2025 Casper born at 4.32am on October 2 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5bs 5oz.

Babies born in Northampton in October 2025 Theodore Oliver born at 8.46am on October 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 8oz.