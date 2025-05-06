In pictures: 13 very cute babies born in Northampton in April 2025

As we wave goodbye to April and hello to May, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 13 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2025.

Lucidora Kimberley born at 11.39pm on April 24, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz.

Lucidora Kimberley born at 11.39pm on April 24, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz.

Dylan John born at 5.36pm on April 6, weighing 7lbs 8oz.

Rudy Ashley George born at 2.37am on April 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 9oz.