In pictures: 13 very cute babies born in Northampton in April 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th May 2025, 16:26 BST
More spring babies have made their arrivals during the month of April.

As we wave goodbye to April and hello to May, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 13 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2025.

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton last month...

1. Babies born in Northampton in April 2025

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton last month... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lucidora Kimberley born at 11.39pm on April 24, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in April 2025

Lucidora Kimberley born at 11.39pm on April 24, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dylan John born at 5.36pm on April 6, weighing 7lbs 8oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in April 2025

Dylan John born at 5.36pm on April 6, weighing 7lbs 8oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rudy Ashley George born at 2.37am on April 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 9oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in April 2025

Rudy Ashley George born at 2.37am on April 18 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 9oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice