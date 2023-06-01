In pictures: 12 adorable babies born in Northampton in May 2023

Bundles of joy born in town this spring

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 12 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in May 2023.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in 2023 Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in May 2023. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in 2023 Silas-Journey born on May 11, at 12.45pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 14oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in 2023 Rebecca Fay born on May 4 at 10.29am, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 10lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in 2023 Cayliub Edward-Scott born on May 17 at 11.26am, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

