In pictures: 12 adorable babies born in Northampton in May 2023
Bundles of joy born in town this spring
The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 12 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in May 2023.
