In pictures: 111 very cute babies born in 2024 who call Northampton their home

Chronicle & Echo’s monthly feature where we ask new parents for pictures of the new bundle of joy born the month before has continued throughout 2024.
This has made for some truly heart-warming picture galleries of new born babies at the end of each month – and it also means we have a huge round-up of babies born in 2024, some of which are nearly a year old.
Here are the babies born in Northampton this year, submitted to this newspaper.
1. Babies born in Northampton in 2024
Some of the babies born in Northampton over the course of 2024... Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024
Esmai Cynthia born 12:59pm on January 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024
Oscar born at 10.50am on January 22 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7Ibs 9oz. Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024
Heverett Justin born on January 1 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted
