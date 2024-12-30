In pictures: 111 very cute babies born in 2024 who call Northampton their home

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:31 GMT
As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on what has happened in the last 12 months - including all the new babies born to families in Northampton this year.

Chronicle & Echo’s monthly feature where we ask new parents for pictures of the new bundle of joy born the month before has continued throughout 2024.

This has made for some truly heart-warming picture galleries of new born babies at the end of each month – and it also means we have a huge round-up of babies born in 2024, some of which are nearly a year old.

Here are the babies born in Northampton this year, submitted to this newspaper.

Some of the babies born in Northampton over the course of 2024...

1. Babies born in Northampton in 2024

Some of the babies born in Northampton over the course of 2024... Photo: Submitted

Esmai Cynthia born 12:59pm on January 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 1oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Esmai Cynthia born 12:59pm on January 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted

Oscar born at 10.50am on January 22 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7Ibs 9oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Oscar born at 10.50am on January 22 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7Ibs 9oz. Photo: Submitted

Heverett Justin born on January 1 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in January 2024

Heverett Justin born on January 1 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted

