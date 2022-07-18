Hot weekend sees Towcester enjoy disco and barbecue at Family Fun Day IN PICTURES

A ‘Family Fun Day’ hosted in Towcester over the weekend helped to raise more than £1,000 for The Children’s Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer.

The event was organised by Joey Holmes, seven, along with the help and support of his mum, Lorraine, and Michelle from The Saracens Head public house.

Joey said: “The Air Ambulance helped my pappy after he had a heart attack so I have always liked them.”

The Family Fun Day took place at The Saracens Head in Watling Street, Towcester on Saturday, July 16.

The event was opened by the Mayor of Towcester, Martin Johns, at midday before guests got to enjoy a barbecue, games, music from Steve the DJ, a raffle with fun prizes donated by local businesses, sweet treats, face painting and entertainment by Cha Char Chimps - Towcester, TC Dance and Barefoot Belly Dancers.

This was all followed by a family disco at 4pm and live music from local band ‘One Tone' from 7pm.

Joey Holmes’ Fundraising Page on Facebook said after the event: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everybody that helped make Joey’s Family Funday possible.”

The spokesperson added: “We hope you had a great day and enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Visit the event’s Just Giving Page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joey-Holmes7

Here are some photographs from the Family Fun Day:

1. Joey’s Family Fun Day Joey’s Family Fun Day took place at The Saracens Head in Watling Street, Towcester on Saturday July 16, 2022 in aid of the Children’s Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Joey’s Family Fun Day Joey’s Family Fun Day took place at The Saracens Head in Watling Street, Towcester on Saturday July 16, 2022 in aid of the Children’s Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Joey’s Family Fun Day Joey’s Family Fun Day took place at The Saracens Head in Watling Street, Towcester on Saturday July 16, 2022 in aid of the Children’s Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Joey’s Family Fun Day Joey’s Family Fun Day took place at The Saracens Head in Watling Street, Towcester on Saturday July 16, 2022 in aid of the Children’s Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales