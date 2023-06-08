News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar

Here's 15 great things to do with kids in the Northampton area - including Northampton Trampoline Centre, Northampton and Lamport Railway, Abington Park and The Riverside Hub

Choosing something to do with the kids on a weekend or day off might be a little more difficult than you think.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

That’s not because there isn’t much do, but because Northampton simply has so much choice to meet everyone’s tastes.

Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more your cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone right on your doorstep.

Here we have put together a guide to the area’s top attractions to help you on your way, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.

Tell us what is your favourite day out in our area and why via our social media channels.

There are lots of ways to get kids involved in climbing at the Pinnacle. They welcome all from absolute beginners to expert climbers working towards national competitions. The RockeeZ Kids' Club is a social climbing club aimed at improving and developing young people technically and physically through the sport of rock climbing. Ages 6 to 16.Running weekly sessions Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends through term time.

1. The Pinnacle Climbing Centre

There are lots of ways to get kids involved in climbing at the Pinnacle. They welcome all from absolute beginners to expert climbers working towards national competitions. The RockeeZ Kids' Club is a social climbing club aimed at improving and developing young people technically and physically through the sport of rock climbing. Ages 6 to 16.Running weekly sessions Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends through term time. Photo: Kelly Cooper

Photo Sales
The Northampton and Lamport Railway is a steam and heritage diesel operated tourist railway located at Pitsford and Brampton Station, roughly 5 miles from Northampton, and easy to reach. British Rail closed the line in 1981, but it was up and running again as a heritage railway in 1984, and carrying fare paying passengers from 1995. The passenger train currently operates on a section of line about 1.5 miles (2.4km) in length, which departs from and arrives at Pitsford and Brampton Station, and runs alongside the Brampton Valley Way.

2. Northampton & Lamport Railway

The Northampton and Lamport Railway is a steam and heritage diesel operated tourist railway located at Pitsford and Brampton Station, roughly 5 miles from Northampton, and easy to reach. British Rail closed the line in 1981, but it was up and running again as a heritage railway in 1984, and carrying fare paying passengers from 1995. The passenger train currently operates on a section of line about 1.5 miles (2.4km) in length, which departs from and arrives at Pitsford and Brampton Station, and runs alongside the Brampton Valley Way. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Northampton Trampoline Centre is a purpose built trampoline centre offering a wide range of opportunities to enjoy the exhilarating sport of trampolining. They welcome all ages and abilities, including adult, and have 11 Olympic sized trampolines, along with a foam landing pit, bungee rig and expert video analysis software.

3. Northampton Trampoline Centre

Northampton Trampoline Centre is a purpose built trampoline centre offering a wide range of opportunities to enjoy the exhilarating sport of trampolining. They welcome all ages and abilities, including adult, and have 11 Olympic sized trampolines, along with a foam landing pit, bungee rig and expert video analysis software. Photo: Kelly Cooper

Photo Sales
There is plenty to explore and enjoy here. You can pedal along the traffic-free 7-mile lap of Pitsford reservoir - a popular option for families - or join the traffic-free Brampton Valley Way, which stretches for 14 miles between Northampton and Market Harborough. Bikes can also be rented if needed.

4. Rutland Cycling Pitsford

There is plenty to explore and enjoy here. You can pedal along the traffic-free 7-mile lap of Pitsford reservoir - a popular option for families - or join the traffic-free Brampton Valley Way, which stretches for 14 miles between Northampton and Market Harborough. Bikes can also be rented if needed. Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthamptonLamport Railway