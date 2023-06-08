Choosing something to do with the kids on a weekend or day off might be a little more difficult than you think.

That’s not because there isn’t much do, but because Northampton simply has so much choice to meet everyone’s tastes.

Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more your cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone right on your doorstep.

Here we have put together a guide to the area’s top attractions to help you on your way, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.

The Pinnacle Climbing Centre There are lots of ways to get kids involved in climbing at the Pinnacle. They welcome all from absolute beginners to expert climbers working towards national competitions. The RockeeZ Kids' Club is a social climbing club aimed at improving and developing young people technically and physically through the sport of rock climbing. Ages 6 to 16.Running weekly sessions Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends through term time.

Northampton & Lamport Railway The Northampton and Lamport Railway is a steam and heritage diesel operated tourist railway located at Pitsford and Brampton Station, roughly 5 miles from Northampton, and easy to reach. British Rail closed the line in 1981, but it was up and running again as a heritage railway in 1984, and carrying fare paying passengers from 1995. The passenger train currently operates on a section of line about 1.5 miles (2.4km) in length, which departs from and arrives at Pitsford and Brampton Station, and runs alongside the Brampton Valley Way.

Northampton Trampoline Centre Northampton Trampoline Centre is a purpose built trampoline centre offering a wide range of opportunities to enjoy the exhilarating sport of trampolining. They welcome all ages and abilities, including adult, and have 11 Olympic sized trampolines, along with a foam landing pit, bungee rig and expert video analysis software.

Rutland Cycling Pitsford There is plenty to explore and enjoy here. You can pedal along the traffic-free 7-mile lap of Pitsford reservoir - a popular option for families - or join the traffic-free Brampton Valley Way, which stretches for 14 miles between Northampton and Market Harborough. Bikes can also be rented if needed.