Here are six adorable dogs abandoned over Christmas and New Year who need homes in Northamptonshire

Have you got room in your home and heart to adopt a furry new family member?
Here are six adorable but abandoned dogs, who are looking for their forever homes in Northamptonshire.
All dogs are currently being cared for by Little Irchester based charity, Animals In Need.
Manager, Annie Marriott, told this newspaper that their kennels are currently full so they have many dogs in desperate need for a home.
Can you help?
Get in touch with Animals In Need by emailing [email protected], calling 01933 278080 or visiting https://animals-in-need.org/.
If you are not currently in a position to adopt but still want to help, the charity is also hosting a volunteer day on Saturday, January 14 from 12pm to 3pm.