Here are six adorable dogs abandoned over Christmas and New Year who need homes in Northamptonshire

Have you got room in your home and heart to adopt a furry new family member?

By Megan Hillery
30 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:29am

Here are six adorable but abandoned dogs, who are looking for their forever homes in Northamptonshire.

All dogs are currently being cared for by Little Irchester based charity, Animals In Need.

Manager, Annie Marriott, told this newspaper that their kennels are currently full so they have many dogs in desperate need for a home.

Can you help?

Get in touch with Animals In Need by emailing [email protected], calling 01933 278080 or visiting https://animals-in-need.org/.

If you are not currently in a position to adopt but still want to help, the charity is also hosting a volunteer day on Saturday, January 14 from 12pm to 3pm.

1. Toto

Toto is a six month old Springer Spaniel cross. He came to Animals In Need from a council pound. He loves everyone and he is great with other dogs but he has not yet been cat tested. Toto needs an active home with older, sensible children who are willing to train him.

Photo: Animals In Need

2. Freddie

Freddie is a sweet three-year-old Staffie lad. Typical of his breed, he loves everyone. He loves his toys and knows basic commands. A home with teenagers and no other animals would be suited to this good boy.

Photo: Animals In Need

3. Toffee

Four-year-old Toffee was rehomed by Animals In Need several years ago but the family could no longer keep her. Toffee needs a committed family who will not give up on her. She is shy and needs a very secure garden.

Photo: Animals In Need

4. Blake

Blake is a handsome eight-month-old Labrador cross. He is nervous until he gets to know you then you have a friend for life. Blake walks well on the lead and would love to live with an active family.

Photo: Animals In Need

