Fostering agency celebrates fourth ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest result is a huge achievement for the independent agency which achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all areas with no recommendations or requirements meaning the agency has now been Outstanding for 10 years.

Out of 331 independent fostering agencies in the UK, Fostering People are one of only four other agencies to achieve this status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted has praised Fostering People for providing children with ‘high quality individualised care and support.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Kirkland, registered manager at Fostering People

The Ofsted report specifically commended foster parents for changing children’s lives and said: “Foster parents are knowledgeable, compassionate, highly motivated and absolutely dedicated to the children they care for.

“Foster parents are so skilled that they can support children though the most difficult times and come through having developed stronger relationships.”

Fostering People was commended in the report for the support they give to their foster parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted said: “The ongoing support provided for foster parents ensures that each placement match is given the best possible chance to succeed.

“Careful matching and consistent support mean that placements are successful overall. There are relatively low numbers of unplanned endings, given the size of the service. In many instances foster parents have said that they have been able to continue to care for children even in the most difficult of circumstances due to the amazing support they receive from the agency.”

Emily and Hayley are foster carers with Fostering People who moved to the organisation from other agencies, they said: “We are well supported, which means that we don’t need to worry about anything really. Even whilst we were with our previous agency, we could still contact Fostering People if we had any issues.”

Ofsted’s report said: “All staff are confident and motivated to do their best for children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Leaders and managers are motivated, confident and ambitious for children. They work closely with the social work teams and foster parents alike. They apply family values across the organisation.

“Their knowledge of the children is exceptional and they have excellent oversight of children’s progress.”

Oliver Kirkland, registered manager at Fostering People, said: “We’re so pleased to have achieved Outstanding in our Ofsted inspection which is a credit to our amazing young people and foster parents, it means even more that this is now our fourth in a row.

“As we get inspected approximately every four years, this means that we have been officially outstanding for more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our long-standing team is unwaveringly dedicated to providing positive outcomes for the children we support, and we can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Fostering People was assessed in June, and supports children and young people across the Northampton region who are in need of a loving home.

The agency supports 469 children, with 344 fostering families providing care at the time of inspection.