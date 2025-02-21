Fitness group for mothers and women continues to go from ‘strength to strength’ as it nears nine years

A popular fitness group, which has helped more than 4,000 mothers and women improve their physical and mental health, continues to go from “strength to strength” as it nears nine years.

Claire Brown founded Active Mummies in 2016 with the aim of making fitness “affordable, accessible and achievable” and becoming the go-to for Northamptonshire’s community of mums.

She now works alongside three other personal trainers – Sarah, Ella and Nicola – to offer buggy fitness classes, evening boot camps, strength training and personal accountability training.

It was not long after Claire had her second son that she realised she did not want to return to her old job and wanted to pursue her “big passion” for health and fitness instead. She proceeded to train as a level three personal trainer, specialising in postnatal fitness.

Claire previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s not just about getting mums back into fitness, it’s more about mental health, wellbeing and friendships. It is challenging for a lot of people, and the group has been a lifeline for mental health and postnatal depression.”

Active Mummies prides itself on offering a “fun, friendly and personal approach” and is suitable for mothers of all fitness levels as they can take it at their own pace.

“We’ve had a really good start to 2025,” said Claire, who explained that the Abington Park and Towcester sessions have space for newbies.

The team remains “committed to keeping fitness affordable” with the burden of the cost of living crisis, and a six-week course of classes is just £35.

“Women spend a lot of money on how they look and an Active Mummies course is around the same price,” said Claire. “Women see spending money on exercise as a considered purchase but it’s really important as it benefits you physically.”

Claire is aware that having a baby can be a difficult and lonely time for mothers, and she is pleased that Active Mummies offers social connection and the chance to meet like-minded individuals.

Not only have people formed friendships off the back of the classes, it helps them to get fit, enjoy the fresh air and nurture their mental health.

The founder says the most satisfying thing about her job is seeing the progress the women make. “I’m really proud to be doing something really positive and helping mums feel better about themselves,” she said.

Claire wanted to stress that although many classes are aimed at mums, all women across Northamptonshire are welcome to come along to the “safe and friendly environment”.

As Active Mummies approaches its ninth year in business, Claire would love to introduce a buggy fitness class on the outskirts of the county – to work towards the goal of expanding beyond Northamptonshire.

The team would also like to launch an affordable Active Mummies app, to give attendees the option to work out from home and access nutritional support.

As well as this, Claire believes there is a gap in the market for a fitness class specifically for perimenopausal women – which she hopes to fill.

“Our number one commitment is focusing on the classes we do and doing them well,” Claire concluded. “We are looking forward to another successful year and welcoming new ladies along.”

For more information on Active Mummies, visit the business’ website here.