Family praises Northampton volunteer-run railway as highlight of every week for four-year-old Miles

A family has praised a volunteer-run railway in Northampton, as the attraction has become the highlight of every week for four-year-old Miles.

Steam-train-obsessed Miles loves visiting The Northampton & Lamport Railway every weekend with his parents and dog Digger.

Since Miles was a toddler learning to walk, he has been captivated by the railway and that interest is now a full-blown passion for the four-year-old.

Every weekend, the Perry family can be found at the station and Miles eagerly soaks up every detail about the historic trains.

Miles’ mother Hannah Perry praised The Northampton & Lamport Railway as “a gem in the community”. Not only does it offer nostalgic train rides, but the chance to learn about engineering, history and the importance of teamwork.

The railway prides itself on providing the opportunity to enjoy heritage steam and diesel train rides at the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside.

It is a volunteer-run heritage railway and uses part of the former Northampton to Market Harborough line which was closed in 1981.

Volunteers have rebuilt the railway from scratch since 1984 and they now operate over a distance of two miles between Pitsford, and Brampton and Boughton.

It was in March 2024 when the south extension to Boughton opened to the public, and this project was 17 years in the making with work having started in early 2007.

Hannah says it was at around one-and-a-half when Miles first became interested in steam trains and their regular visits to the railway – which they had always done as the family lives close by.

When asked what it has been like to see her son’s interest develop into a passion, Hannah said: “It’s been really sweet to watch. It started when he was interested in watching Thomas the Tank Engine. Now we learn things from him and he explains it to his cousins.”

Hannah encourages other families to show their support to The Northampton & Lamport Railway, as it is a safe place, they welcome dogs, and there are eateries nearby.

“It’s entertainment on the weekend and gets us outdoors, which is always a difficult situation with kids,” said Hannah. “All the staff know Miles. He loves to go on the trains, as well as watching them along the valley and running up and down.

“We like to go to the Brampton Halt pub. They’ve put a train in the play area and now Miles associates that with riding the steam train.”

Hannah is confident that Miles’ love for steam trains will continue for a long time to come, and they even had to give the railway a go on their recent family holiday to Devon.

For more information on The Northampton & Lamport Railway, visit their website here.