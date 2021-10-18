Family fun at Weston Favell Shopping Centre for Halloween

Picture: Weston Favell Shopping Centre

The Favell Fun Club is returning to Weston Favell Shopping centre this half term.

From Saturday October 23 to Sunday October 31, children can enjoy soft play, books, colouring-in and other games from 11-3pm each day, as well as some FANG-tastic craft activities planned on certain dates.

On Saturday 23rd October there is a free easy-peasy pumpkin carving workshop from 11-3pm. Children can create their own pumpkin designs with scratch art creations. With no cutting needed so safe for all ages.

Then on Wednesday October 27 little ones can decorate their very own delicious creepy-crawly cupcake. Lastly, on Saturday October 30, children can colour in a Monster Mask to take home, just in time for Halloween!

But that isn’t all. There is a special Halloween hunt around the shopping centre, where children must spell out a spooky word to claim a prize from the fun club team.

Weston Favell’s marketing manager, Zoë Butler, said “We are very excited to be hosting events at the shopping centre again. Following a period of caution, we feel confident in inviting the community back for some fun. We hope the local children enjoy our free Halloween Fun Club activities throughout half term and make some new friends!”

The Fun Club will be a little different, as the centre wishes to remain a safe space for shoppers, so a Fun Club team member will be on hand to ensure everyone is regularly sanitising their hands and managing numbers in the area so that children have enough space to play in safely.

