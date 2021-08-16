Family fun as Looking Glass Theatre recreates figures from Northampton's past

Famous characters from Northampton’s past made a special appearance at the Spring Boroughs Festival at the weekend.

Actors from Looking Glass Theatre joined the Friends of Northampton Castle stall at the annual event which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Speaking before the event, James Smith, the director for the not-for-profit theatre company based at Hazelrigg House, said: "Our actors love to take part in community events such as this.

"These historic characters were our neighbours here at Hazelrigg, so it’s even more exciting."

There was also a city farm, falcons, reptiles, music, lots of children’s activities and live music.

1. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo

2. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo

3. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo

4. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo