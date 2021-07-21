Family favourites on big screen at Daventry Country Park

See Shrek in Daventry at the annual cinema event.

The annual Cinema Day, which is now in its tenth year, takes place on Saturday, July 31, and features Frozen 2 and Shrek.

Families are welcome to bring picnics with them and refreshments will also be available from the park’s Reservoir Café, along with ice cream and desserts available from Cream Works and Vanbliss coffee trailer.

Entry is free, but people must book tickets in advance as the venue’s capacity will be carefully managed to allow everyone to socially distance and remain safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/daventry-cinema-day-2021-tickets-159502806187

Gates open at 10am, with Frozen 2 being shown at 11am. Visitors are then asked to leave promptly to allow the team to clean the area and prepare for Shrek, which is being screened at 2pm.

The car park will be open as normal but is likely to fill quickly, so people are encouraged to walk to the park where possible, or make use of the free car park near the Council offices in Lodge Road (NN11 4FP).

Cllr Adam Brown, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Housing and Deputy Leader at West Northamptonshire Council, which is organising the event, said: “The Family Cinema Day has become one of the park’s most popular events, so it’s fantastic to see it return this summer.

“We’ve got two great family films to suit people of all ages, and visitors can be assured that there is plenty of space in the venue to allow people to spread out and feel safe, so please join us for what promises to be another fantastic free event at the wonderful Daventry Country Park.”