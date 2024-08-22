Family Action is committed to supporting individuals and families through times of change, challenge, and crisis. The charity’s ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign incorporates a fund to enable Family Action services to organise special days out and events for the families they work with, to come together, laugh, and create lasting happy memories.

In Northampton, Family Action operates Perinatal and Antenatal Support Services ‘Flourishing Babies’ and ‘Supportive Steps’, providing group and one to one support, advice and activities for local parents with children aged 0-2.

The families who attended the ‘Baby Sports Day’ day at the park had a fantastic time taking part in activities including ‘squats with your baby’, ‘topple the tower’ ‘beanbag throwing’, the obligatory parent’s race and much more. The event culminated in picnics for all the families but most of all they enjoyed each other's company and made many unforgettable memories that they may otherwise not have been able to make.

Family Action Service Manager, Siobhaun Cotter, expresses her delight at the success of the day: “It was so lovely seeing parents come together, not only to have fun with their babies, but to also connect with other parents. We know that some parents exchanged numbers and have agreed to meet up in the future. We all had a lovely day!

Parents attending ‘Baby Sports Day’ commented: “Thank you for inviting us to Baby Sports Day. I am usually really nervous taking the twins out, but we had a really great day!”

Another said “What a great day we had! Usually, I have difficulty taking a 2-year-old out and a baby, but with support from the staff from Flourishing Babies, it was so much fun.”

Another said, “What a great idea! Initially I didn’t know how a baby would do any sports day things, but it was all for babies and really great to get out and about doing something fun!”

Sue Rogers, Head of Practice Development at Family Action, emphasises the importance of family bonds and the pressures families can face to create the perfect family get-together: "Families are facing so many pressures right now and creating a picture-perfect family outing may feel simply out of reach for many time-poor parents.

“Families often worry about not creating "big" enough memories, such as extravagant holidays or lavish get togethers. But research*1 shows that what children remember most positively is the feeling of being supported and nurtured. It isn't the amount of time you spend together or the snaps for social media that matter - it's the memories you make together that will last."

To find out more about the Family Action Make Happy Memories campaign and how you can get involved, please visit Family Action.Make Happy Memories

To find out more about Family Action visit: Family Action