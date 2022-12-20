Excited children meet Father Christmas at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey IN PICTURES

There is still time for your little ones to meet the big jolly man at the historic abbey before Christmas

Children have been invited to meet Father Christmas inside his Grotto at Delapre Abbey.

The historic abbey has been dressed for the season and is now opening its doors for families to bring their children to meet Santa Claus, receive a present lovingly wrapped by his team of elves and hear a Christmas story.

There is still a chance to pay the jolly man a visit at the abbey until Friday, December 23 with half an hour timed entry slots at 9.30am through to 3.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 per child - or £5 with an annual pass - with a maximum of two adults per child.

Take a look at the Santa’s Grotto at Delapre Abbey:

1. Santa’s Grotto Children meet Father Christmas at Delapre Abbey in December 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Santa’s Grotto Children meet Father Christmas at Delapre Abbey in December 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Santa’s Grotto Children meet Father Christmas at Delapre Abbey in December 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Santa’s Grotto Children meet Father Christmas at Delapre Abbey in December 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales