Ex WAAF care home resident celebrates her 104th birthday

Celebrations were in full flight at Elm Bank care home in Kettering as one of its residents reached her 104th birthday in style. Elsie Miles, the ‘Pearly Queen’ of Elm Bank was born on 21st November 1919 in London, within the sound of the Bow Bells making her a true cockney!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the age of 4 Elsie and her family left London to make their home in Bournemouth. In her twenties Elsie joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and took great pride in welcoming and mentoring girls as they became part of this vital part of the Royal Airforce’s war effort.

She’s always been an active lady who loved running with others in her younger years, with her sporting passion being football Elsie remains an avid supporter of AFC Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1944 Elsie married the love her life; Arch who was one of the first prisoners of war to be repatriated by the British Red Cross following his time in North Africa. After many happy years together Arch sadly passed away in 1992, due to complications arising from his original wounds.

Elsie Celebrating with her Family

Elsie and Arch’s son John, wife Maureen, Granddaughter, son in law, and two of the Greatgrandchildren joined her on her big day for a special Birthday Tea. Elsie has two Grandchildren and four Greatgrandchildren of whom she is very proud.

Loving the simple things in life, after having her hair done and getting ready for the party, Elsie requested a plain Victoria Sponge cake from Senior Head Chef Sharntelle as she’s never liked cream and all the extras that usually decorate birthday cakes!