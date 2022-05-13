An incredible £184 million EuroMillions prize has been won by a single UK ticket holder… the country’s largest ever National Lottery jackpot.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

The winner is set to receive the biggest ever UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marion Wood and Michael Williams celebrate winning £1 million on the Lotto

Camelot's senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "This is absolutely incredible news. Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we're ecstatic that we've now received a claim."

The winner joins – or rather exceeds – the ranks of 6,300 new millionaires created by the National Lottery.

Historically, Northamptonshire has been one of the luckiest counties in Britain for bagging the jackpot and we decided to look back on some of the big winners.

The Bowers from Wellingborough won an incredible £3.5 million on the National Lottery in 2011.

The Chronicle & Echo's report in 2011

Speaking at the time, Chris said: “I checked the numbers on my iPhone and you get a little green tick to say you’ve won. It then went through and it said over £6m with two sharing. I said I think we’ve won and Sue just thought we’d made a mistake.”

Chris, a fork lift truck engineer, said: “We have barely slept for three days.”

A follow-up article a year later revealed that Chris still bought a weekly Lottery ticket despite their massive win. He was helping to launch the new EuroMillions draw.

Not quite £3.5 million, but a life-changing sum of money nonetheless, Dave Walker and his wife Gail won nearly £200,000 in a syndicate.

The Chronicle & Echo's report in 2009

Speaking at the time, Dave, who worked at heating manufacturers Johnson and Starley, said they were looking forward to a relaxing retirement following the windfall.

He said: “I looked at Teletext and saw how much I’d won but thought I must go to bed because I had an early start.”

Dave added: “We enjoy our lives and this win will allow us to treat ourselves and our families. We have no immediate concrete plans but feel more relaxed about retirement.”

In 2021, cricket fan Martin Gilbey was hit for six when he scooped nearly £120,000 on the EuroMillions lottery — all because he went to the shop to buy carrots for Sunday dinner.

Martin and Tracy celebrate their EuroMillions jackpot

Martin and his partner Tracy Priest had to check the numbers over and over again before the Northamptonshire couple finally believed they had struck lucky.

Speaking at the time, Martin said: “We both checked it again and after many more scans of the ticket we started to cry, cuddle and jump about.”

And more recently in March this year, two friends from Northampton who thought they’d won £1,000 on the Lotto were celebrating after sharing £1 million.

NHS worker Marion Wood, 60, and 67-year-old Michael Williams matched five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the National Lottery draw earlier this month.