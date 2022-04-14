A family farm in Northampton has opened their tulip field for the public to pick their own flowers throughout April.

Overstone Grange Farm’s tulip field is a riot of colour with around 40 varieties of tulips and nearly 100,000 bulbs to choose from.

Farm co-owner, Lucy Harris, said: “It is a great place to enjoy the Spring Sunshine and burn off some of the Easter Eggs.”

Visitors are invited to bring their secateurs and cut tulips straight from the field they grew in.

Note that not all rows of tulips will be in flower due to the nature of how they bloom.

The farm will additionally be hosting a Spring Hunt for little ones, with special prizes.

Tulips can be purchased at £5 for eight or £10 for 20.

Tickets - priced at £3.50 per person - must be pre-booked and are for entry only. They are non-refundable and changeable only through the Ticketsource website directly in advance.

For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.overstonegrangefarm.co.uk.

Here are some preview pictures of the farm’s ‘Pick Your Own Tulip Field’ ahead of its opening to the public:

1. Tulips at Overstone Farm Pick your own tulips this April. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Tulips at Overstone Farm Pick your own tulips this April. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Tulips at Overstone Farm Pick your own tulips this April. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Tulips at Overstone Farm Pick your own tulips this April. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales