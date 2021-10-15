Dream team! Housebuilder links up with Northamptonshire girls' football team for sponsorship deal

Towcester Vixens

A local housebuilder is supporting children in sport by sponsoring a local grassroots football team.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Kingsland Park on Goodwood Avenue, has donated £445 to supply a grassroots football team with new kits.

Towcester Vixens support children in Northampton to be active and enjoy the teambuilding sport in a community environment. Children as young as four can join the club, which aims to bring excellent footballing opportunities to the town for all generations to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Grassroots football is an invaluable part of community life, and we are proud to support Towcester Vixens as part of our commitment to creating thriving communities.

“Playing sport is a great way to support physical and mental wellbeing and to bring people together through a love for the game. Grassroots football is more than just a hobby, it’s a space where children can learn a new sport while developing important life skills, from teambuilding to communicating effectively, that will put them in good stead throughout their lives.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the area surrounding Kingsland Park and the community groups which help make Northampton a great place to live. We look forward to coming along and seeing the team in action soon – go Vixens!”

Rob Barnett, coach at Towcester Vixens, said: “We’re delighted to have Redrow South Midlands sponsoring our U13s team kit. Our club is focused on developing grassroots football and providing the younger generation in Towcester with opportunities to thrive.

“We rely heavily on the support of local organisations, so this donation is extremely welcome. The whole team would like to say a big thank you and we look forward to welcoming the Redrow South Midlands team to watch us play soon.”