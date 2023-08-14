Discover MANtenatal - The First Ever Antenatal Classes For Dads-to-be.
An introduction from Gordon: “Welcome to MANtenatal, the online platform to prepare you for Fatherhood, grow your confidence and ultimately be the best Dad you can be.”
What is MANtenatal?
Through a series of NHS-approved digital online courses, Gordon is pioneering parenthood which is changing the landscape of families forever. Through his insights and the stories showcased in the on-demand, group or 1:1 courses, you can become empowered and ready to embrace your role as an equal partner in parenting.
Gordon says: “I am a father of four children, two boys and two girls. I attended antenatal courses twice, and each time I came away thinking these are fantastic to help Mum to prepare for Motherhood, but there is very little content to help the guys prepare to become Dads. I believe, in the 21st Century there’s a much better way to do it. Welcome to MANtenatal.”
Courses Available
These courses are available on-demand taking just 90 minutes to complete which you can watch as many times as you like at a pace that suits you.
You can join a live group over 2 nights and participate in an online video course with Gordon and other expectant Dads-to-be. Or, have a 1:1 call with Gordon to receive the ultimate personal service.
The live group and 1:1 courses are a place to discuss important topics such as masculinity, emotional well-being, the evolving dynamics of the modern family and the impact of involved fatherhood on children and communities.
Testimonials
Quote from Keion Young: “Brilliant!! I would highly highly recommend MANtenatal to any Dad-to-be. I found it really helpful and it’s definitely prepared me more for becoming a Dad. I found the content really easy to follow and it was great having a group of Dads going through the same thing there for support. I found it really inspirational!”
Quote from Matthew Lilly: “Dads - It's your pregnancy too! As a new Dad-to-be, this is one of the best things you can do. Gordon is awesome and has literally been there and done it all and has a wealth of knowledge. The MANtenatal group is a totally safe space and there are no stupid questions. It was really eye-opening and gave me perspective on many things I (and my wife) hadn't considered - remember Dads this is your pregnancy too and you are not just a passenger! If you want to Be The Best Dad You Can Be, then I would say MANtenatal is an essential course for you to do, you will not be disappointed!”
Visit the MANtenatal website today, browse the courses and make the first step in becoming #thebestdadyoucanbe