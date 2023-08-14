Discover MANtenatal - The First Ever Antenatal Classes For Dads-to-be.

An introduction from Gordon: “Welcome to MANtenatal, the online platform to prepare you for Fatherhood, grow your confidence and ultimately be the best Dad you can be.”

What is MANtenatal?

Through a series of NHS-approved digital online courses, Gordon is pioneering parenthood which is changing the landscape of families forever. Through his insights and the stories showcased in the on-demand, group or 1:1 courses, you can become empowered and ready to embrace your role as an equal partner in parenting.

Gordon Dowall-Potter Founder of MANtenatal

Gordon says: “I am a father of four children, two boys and two girls. I attended antenatal courses twice, and each time I came away thinking these are fantastic to help Mum to prepare for Motherhood, but there is very little content to help the guys prepare to become Dads. I believe, in the 21st Century there’s a much better way to do it. Welcome to MANtenatal.”

Courses Available

These courses are available on-demand taking just 90 minutes to complete which you can watch as many times as you like at a pace that suits you.

You can join a live group over 2 nights and participate in an online video course with Gordon and other expectant Dads-to-be. Or, have a 1:1 call with Gordon to receive the ultimate personal service.

Dad kissing baby's head

The live group and 1:1 courses are a place to discuss important topics such as masculinity, emotional well-being, the evolving dynamics of the modern family and the impact of involved fatherhood on children and communities.

Testimonials

Quote from Keion Young: “Brilliant!! I would highly highly recommend MANtenatal to any Dad-to-be. I found it really helpful and it’s definitely prepared me more for becoming a Dad. I found the content really easy to follow and it was great having a group of Dads going through the same thing there for support. I found it really inspirational!”

Quote from Matthew Lilly: “Dads - It's your pregnancy too! As a new Dad-to-be, this is one of the best things you can do. Gordon is awesome and has literally been there and done it all and has a wealth of knowledge. The MANtenatal group is a totally safe space and there are no stupid questions. It was really eye-opening and gave me perspective on many things I (and my wife) hadn't considered - remember Dads this is your pregnancy too and you are not just a passenger! If you want to Be The Best Dad You Can Be, then I would say MANtenatal is an essential course for you to do, you will not be disappointed!”