Disadvantaged children in Northampton to benefit from FREE holiday activities this summer

A government initiative will allow 230 disadvantaged children a day to benefit from free holiday activities across Northampton

Trilogy Leisure will deliver a daily four-hour initiative, including a healthy and nutritious meal, over the duration of five weeks for children aged five to 16-years-old across Northampton. This is funded by the Department of Education as part of a government initiative for holiday activities that is being rolled out across the whole of England.

Managing director of Trilogy Leisure, John Fletcher, said: "We are delighted to be playing our part supporting children and families across Northampton this summer.

Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

"“It is more important than ever for our children to be more active during the school holidays and take part in engaging and enriching activities which support the development of resilience, character and wellbeing along with their wider educational attainment.”

Trilogy Leisure - which runs Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Form, The Mounts Baths, the Forum Cinema and Berzerk Soft Play Centre - is able to offer the following daily provision this summer:

◾ 150 places at Berzerk Soft Play Centre

◾ 20 places across its Holiday Playscheme at Duston Sports Centre and Lings Forum Leisure Centre

◾ 60 places at Blacky More Community Centre in partnership with East Hunsbury Parish Council

The programme, commissioned by Public Health Northamptonshire and delivered by Northamptonshire Sport and its partners across the county, is aimed at countering the triple inequalities facing Northamptonshire's most disadvantaged young people – holiday hunger, physical inactivity and social isolation.

John continued: "“Opening up our centres and our services to more children this summer is something we are proud to be doing.

"Just two years ago, the Institute for Social Innovation and Impact at the University of Northampton found that our work at Trilogy contributes in excess of £3.5 million economic benefit to the residents of Northampton and to ensure more people than ever, via this Government programme, can be part of that benefit is good news for us all.

“We are genuinely looking forward to welcoming so many children to our centres this summer.”

To be eligible for funded places children must be aged five to 16-years-old and in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.