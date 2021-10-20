Daventry mum who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth alone on her sofa

Cheryl with her baby daughter Ruby.

Cheryl Warsop gave birth to a healthy six pound girl - Ruby - in her front room on Friday.

The new mum, who has two other children, told The Gusher: "Ruby literally shot out!

"It came as a shock when I found out I was 34 weeks pregnant as I hadn't been able to see a doctor for months and had no real symptoms or put a lot of weight on. Then at 6.30pm on Friday I started getting pains so rang for an ambulance."

Little gem - Ruby.

Cheryl was on the phone to the operator while she was having contractions.

"The next thing I knew, I felt the head coming," she added, "Then she literally shot out! I was trying to steady her with one hand and then take my stuff down with the other hand."

The paramedics arrived then arrived to take over mum and baby's care.

"At 36 weeks, Ruby was early," added Cheryl, who had a short stay in hospital after her experience.