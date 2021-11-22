Cynthia Spencer Hospice brings back Tree of Love service at Northampton's Cathedral in December

A previous Tree of Love service organised by Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s traditional Tree of Love services will go ahead as normal at the Cathedral of Our Lady and St Thomas on Tuesday December 14 and Thursday December 16 at 7.30pm.

The event will be also streamed live on both evenings on the Cathedral’s website https://northamptoncathedral.org/live/ and the charity’s fundraising team is also putting together a virtual service in case government guidelines require the live event to be cancelled.

The virtual service will be available be view on the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity Facebook page and YouTube channel and will include all of the names of the loved ones being remembered this year.

Sarah Denston, events fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity said: “Our aim this year is to be able to welcome people back to enjoy this wonderful service in person at the Cathedral. We’ve heard from many people that they are keen to attend with their families and see the tree illuminated in memory of lost loved ones.

"We understand though that there may be people who don’t yet feel comfortable to come to an event so with the live stream from the Cathedral people can watch from home and still feel part of the service. A virtual service featuring pre-recorded performances and readings is also being prepared in case we can’t ahead with the event in the Cathedral at all.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has made a Tree of Love dedication and donation to the hospice. Each and every donation makes such a difference to the care we’re able to give to our patients and the support we provide to their families. For example, a donation of just £15 with your dedication could provide an hour of nursing support to a patient in our inpatient unit.”

People can dedicate a light on the hospice’s tree by visiting www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/treeoflove or by calling the hospice’s fundraising team on 01604 973340. All dedications received by November 29 will be included in the commemorative Order of Service which will be available at the Cathedral or on request by calling the fundraising team.