Couples in conflict urged to remain amicable to keep costs down

Leading national law firm Simpson Millar is urging couples in conflict to consider a more amicable and streamlined approach to divorce and separation in a bid to keep costs down.

The call to action comes as the firm prepares for the annual surge in enquiries in January, as many couples finally call it quits following a stressful family Christmas.

While the start of the year has always been a busy period for family lawyers, Lorraine Harvey from Simpson Millar says the holidays may have proved extra difficult with the cost-of-living crisis putting additional strain on marriages.

She says it is essential that couples in this position to consider all of their options, including using a one-lawyer divorce service, in a bid to avoid getting into further financial woes as a result of the split.

She said: “Christmas is a wonderful time for many, but for some couples who are already feeling a strain in their relationship it can be the beginning of the end.

“Typically, when someone makes their mind up that they do want to divorce they want to move quickly, so it’s not unusual for us to be inundated with calls and enquiries in the first few days of the year.

“Given the current cost of living crisis however, the last thing that these families need is to put themselves under further financial stress and worry when all they really want is to get on with their lives.

“What we will be advising our clients to do is to consider all of the options available to them, and, where possible, to keep things as amicable and agreeable as possible. By working together, they can really keep the costs down and even help to speed things up!”

According to the latest official statistics almost half of marriages now end in divorce, with the government website Money Helper shows that in 2021 the average cost of a divorce in the UK was £14,561 in legal fees and lifestyle costs.

An expert family law solicitor, Lorraine added: “Getting divorced comes with a range of challenges.

“Not only do you have to deal with the grief that comes with ending your marriage and the loss of the future you might once have dreamed of, but you also have to sort out the practicalities, such as where you will live, what will happen to your children if you have any, and how to divide your financial assets.

“At an especially stressful and emotional time, the last thing many of you will need is to be caught in a battle between your lawyer and your ex-partner’s lawyer, which can often happen with divorce cases.

“For some couples, using a single lawyer approach can help as it allows both parties to decide together the timescales, the rules, the terms of any settlement and how the costs - which are significantly less than opting for the traditional route - will be shared.

“It’s quicker, cheaper and far less stressful.

“A good lawyer will also try to do what is best for their client, so hopefully we’ll see more people taking advantage of this alternative route to a resolution moving forward.”

